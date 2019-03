Racing the stripe

Posted on March 17, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Wednesday Night Drags is again open to all comers – teenagers and grandmothers, in their muscle cars or minivans — at Sonoma Raceway.

Amateurs are welcome, and, because cars are handicapped after a trial run, everybody’s got a chance to win. Safe and legal, it sure beats speeding on city streets back roads or the Safeway parking lot.

Most Wednesdays through Nov. 14. 3:30 to 10 p.m. $15-25 to race, $10 to watch. Sonomaraceway.com.