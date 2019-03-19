Free public Fire Readiness workshop

Posted on March 19, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Supervisor Susan Gorin will host a public workshop on Fire Readiness and Emergency Preparedness on Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to noon at Altimira Middle School.

The topic Vegetation Management will be addressed by representatives from the State, County and local organizations.

“Vegetation management is an incredibly important issue right now,” Supervisor Gorin said. “Neighborhood and community groups, HOAs, large property owners, rural residents and anyone who is interested in learning what is being done to improve fire readiness in our county is encouraged to attend.”

On hand will be representatives from County Fire, CalFire, the Sonoma Valley Fireand Vegetation Management Collaborative, California Fire Safe Councils, Sonoma Ecology Center, Good Fire Alliance, and local Fire Safe Councils.

Workshop topics include:

Climate Change, Fire Risk and Resiliency

Vegetation Management at the County Level: Rule 13A

CA Governor Investments in Fire Readiness and Funding from CalFire

Fuel Reduction: Controlled Burns, Thinning and Fuel Breaks

Fire Safe Councils and Community Wildfire Protection Plans

Q&A and Resource Fair

The event is free and open to the public. 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma Gorin will host another workshop on May 4, Community Preparedness, including defensible space, home hardening, and firewise landscaping and COPE. It will also be held at Altimira Middle School from 9-12.

For more information, call Supervisor Gorin’s office at 565-2241 or e-mail Field Representative Arielle Kubu-Jones at [email protected]