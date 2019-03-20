Drunken murderer gets 21 years in Springs car crash case

The drunk driver responsible for a deadly 2017 head-on collision in Aqua Caliente was sentenced to at least 21 years in prison.

Manuel Lopez-Perez, 26, of Santa Rosa, was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated in the death of Estefania Soto.

The horrific crash occurred the morning of November 14, 2017, at about 7:45 a.m. Soto, 27, was driving her daughter, Kaliyah Adkins, 7, to school when Lopez-Perez’ truck crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into the victim’s sedan.

Soto was killed instantly and Kaliyah was seriously injured. She died two days later.

Authorities said that Lopez-Perez had gotten off work around midnight on November 13 and went to a friend’s house where he drank beer for several hours while sitting in his truck.

Shortly after 6 a.m. he bought more beer at a nearby Safeway, after initially being denied by a clerk because is was before the legal sell-time. Lopez-Perez then returned to his friend’s house and continued to drink beer in his truck until about 7:40 a.m.

Lopez-Perez drove about one mile before slamming head-on into the victim’s vehicle just north of Agua Caliente Road.

People who witnessed the collision managed to pull the girl from the vehicle and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. She was transferred to Oakland Children’s Hospital where she died on November 16, 2017.

“No one driving a child to school in the morning should meet the terrible fate this family did,” stated District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “This resolution ensures the longest period of incarceration possible for this repeat drunk driver, and should serve as a warning to anyone who considers similar conduct.”

At the hospital a blood sample was drawn from the defendant which showed his blood alcohol level was .17%.

Lopez-Perez was charged with murder because of his prior record of driving under the influence. He was charged with driving under the influence in 2013 after he crashed his car on Occidental Road.

According to Ravitch, he was told by the judge at that sentencing, “If you continue to drive under the influence and as a result of your driving someone is killed, you can be charged with murder.”

This story has been edited to clarify the beer purchasing sequence at Safeway.