Dancing by the light of ‘Luna’

Posted on March 22, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Brought to life through dance, Por La Luz De La Luna: By the Light of the Moon is a Mexican-American folktale about a little girl who sees the moon for the first time.

Her mother, Carmela, explains that her ancestors have revered the moon for generations, and memories come to vivid life in a fully staged and costumed production by the Sonoma Conservatory of Dance. One colorful story recounts the struggle between the Aztec moon goddess and her brother, the sun god, that brought light to the night sky.

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. $12-$25. 1 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre. Sonomaconservatoryofdance.org.