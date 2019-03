Free spay and neuter for cats

Posted on March 24, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

An anonymous donor has paired with a Valley veterinary clinic to provide free spay and neuter procedures for cats.

Cat owners who live in the Sonoma Valley and could not otherwise afford the procedure can call to make an appointment at Sonoma Valley Pet Clinic, 20080 Arnold Drive, 938.8198.

Thanks to the generosity of someone who just wants to help reduce the number of unwanted kittens, there is no charge for this service for those who need it.