One-day move for Sonoma’s Friday Farmers Market

Posted on March 24, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On March 29, The Friday Morning Farmers Market will not be in its usual location at Sonoma’s Arnold Field, but will relocate for that one day to the parking lot of Maxwell Farms Regional Park.

Vehicle entry into Maxwell Park is off Verano Boulevard. Proceed past the entry gate – Farmers Market customers don’t pay to enter. More that 40 parking spots are available to Market customers. Additional parking is across Verano Boulevard.

Maxwell Field is at the Intersection of Sonoma Highway and Verano Boulevard, across Verano Boulevard from McDonald’s, and across Sonoma Highway from Taco Bell.

Hours remain the same: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.