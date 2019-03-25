Rotary prez passes along ‘Lucky’ $10k

Bruce Janigian, William Diles, Byron Hancock, and Len Handeland

When Erica Tuohy read the name on the ticket she pulled from the drum to award the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley $10,000 Luck o’ the Irish grand prize, she looked at Byron Hancock, club president, who was on the stage with her and ready to make a congratulatory phone call to the winner. As she handed Hancock the ticket she asked, “What would you like to do?”

Hancock, a Certified Financial Planner in Sonoma, looked at the ticket and knew immediately what he would do. His name was on the ticket Tuohy had pulled from among the more than 2,000 that the club sold for their annual fund raiser.

“The third of our Rotary Four-Way Test is ‘Will it build goodwill and better friendships?’ ” said Hancock. “The Luck o’ the Irish raffle is our big outreach to Sonoma. It’s about our community. Sonomans support the raffle and Sonomans benefit from the money we raise. I figured we’d just pull another ticket, but I also wanted to confirm with my husband, Len Handeland of LENDoesMYHair Salon + Spa. Len didn’t even blink. He said to draw another one practically before I asked him.”

So Tuohy reached back into the drum and pulled a ticket bought by William Diles, owner of Kenwood Hearing Center. Bruce Janigian sold Diles the winner.

There were four $500 prize winners, too. They were George Atashkorian, Mike Caselli, Tom Cote, and Sandy Pollack.

Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley hosts the annual event, which sells out every March, to generate funds the club uses for grants it awards to various organizations throughout the Valley. “Rotary members and the whole community step up to raise $100,000 through our Luck o’ the Irish raffle,” said Beth Fox, chairperson of the event. “We are also grateful for Hancock Partners, along with Bank of Marin, Boys & Girls Club, Gary Scott of Edward Jones, Sonoma Valero, The Plaza Bistro, Wine Country Builders, Kathy Leonard of Compass Realty, and Sweetwater Spectrum who each contributed $1,000 to fund our prizes.”

“The drawing is the high point of a fun night for all of us,” Hancock said. “It’s been several years since a Rotarian actually won the drawing. Seeing my name caught me off guard for just a bit. But I just rolled with it. We’re thrilled with the support the community gave us, and I’m glad we are able to share $10,000 worth of joy with William Diles.”