On top of the world

Posted on March 26, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Co-authors Meg Beeler and Arthur Dawson debut Where The World Begins: Sonoma Mountain Stories and Images with a special launch event Wednesday, April 3.

With a focus on the landscape as a place providing access to open space, healing, and artistic and spiritual inspiration, the evening will include light refreshments and classical guitar music; readings by Dawson and Meg Beeler; personal stories by photographers Ed Cooper and Richard Dale; map wizard Alex Young; images from the mountain; and profiles of local organizations working to preserve it.

6:30 p.m. $10 donation encouraged. Vintage House, 264 First St. E. Sonoma, CA 95476. Sonomamountain.org.