Sonoma students viewed adult content on school-issued iPads

Posted on March 26, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A Sonoma mother learned of a glaring oversight in online security when, at a regularly scheduled parent-teacher conference on March 14, the browser history on her second-grader’s school-issued iPad showed a number of adult websites.

The viewing activity had gone on for several weeks and involved a few other children in that Prestwood School class, it was determined.

The mother, who asked not be identified, said she and the teacher were “absolutely mortified” when they saw the student’s search results.

The discovery triggered an immediate district-wide halt to iPad usage, according to School Superintendent Socorros Shiels. Though word filters against explicit content were in place, some images remained accessible. “We have unfortunately learned that the filters we are using are not enough.”

Shiels said the district IT department responded by removing access any social media and YouTube. “Our elementary technology will not have it accessible in any form, including Youtube for Kids, for our elementary students.”

The mother is satisfied with the response from the school principal and the district staff, but “of course my biggest question is still, why was this able to happen, and to go on for three weeks?”

She told The Sun of the students’ online discoveries. “From what I could see they had started out searching for kid shows, then kid movies, and then ‘kissing,’” the mother said. “Suggestions were popping up on YouTube. (The kids) just started clicking on the ones that intrigued them.”

As the weeks progressed, so did their curiosity, the mother said. “They started searching ‘boobs,’ ‘butts,’ and ‘nakid’ (second-grade spelling). Now they were into full-on porn. The suggestions soon turned to violent porn. That’s when they stopped.”

The school district responded by taking all iPads and Chromebooks away from students. With the advent of spring break, the district’s IT department had more time to go through all the elementary browser histories, to see if the problem was more widespread, and to notify parents. It was determined that there had been other unauthorized activity in the same classroom.

“Communication between schools and parents definitely needs improvement,” the mother continued. “Before the iPads were rolled out, this issue should’ve been addressed. I wish they’d been proactive rather than reactive.”

“I do feel it’s a case of neglect,” she said. “This should never have happened.” Going forward she wants to know what investigation is taking place, who is taking responsibility, and “who is accountable for making sure this never happens again.”

“Bottom line, I want transparent communication between parents and schools, and accountability.”

In dealing with her daughter about the explicit content, she has told the youngster that the things she saw are not real. “I tried to explain to her that the really bad stuff was fake, like the monsters in cartoons or dragons in movies. I tried to explain that men and women do not normally do things like that. Husbands and wives love each other and do not hurt each other.”

While distraught and angry, the mom said “I am not trying to shame or blame anyone. We are all human and make horrible mistakes sometimes. I am sure her teacher is just sick about this. We need to lift her up and support her, too. We need to forgive and heal and strengthen from this.”

This incident seems also to have been a catalyst for some soul searching about whether such young children need iPads or Chromebooks, and if so how exactly they should be used. The need to ensure all teachers are fully trained has also been a topic of discussion.

Renea Magnani and Cheryl Coldiron, co-presidents of the Valley of the Moon Teachers Association, said they have been in close communication with the district since the incident, and that security measures were in place when students returned to school this week. The aim is to improve the safety of the technology and support teachers so they can carry that out.

Nicole Ducarroz, School Board president, said, “Priority number one for the district is to keep our children safe. It’s horrible that any child should have to see images that are not appropriate. We’re grateful that this issue was brought to our attention. We were able to take immediate action and next steps.”

Ducarroz said the incident will be used as a learning situation – “not only for us, as adults, but also for our students, as we model effective ways to sort out difficult situations in the future.”

Shiels reiterated that filters, and software that allows teachers to monitor what students are seeing, “alone are not the answer. We will always need and request the support of parents and community as more eyes and ears for our district.”