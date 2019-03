From Bollywood to Sonomawood

Sonoma International Film Festival: Inspired by the film T For Taj Mahal, a themed bash of Hindi-inspired music, food, and a performance from the Mona Khan Company, a dance troupe with extensive experience working with Bollywood singers and actors.

A DJ gets the dance floor going before a transition to the The Ray Charles Project, featuring Santana lead singer Tony Lindsay. Friday. March 29, 7 p.m. Backlot Tent.