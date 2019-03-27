Where haute couture meets hot mess

Posted on March 27, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The ninth annual Trashion Fashion Show – where style is always sustainable — returns to the Sonoma Veterans Building on April 6 with shows at 1 and 4 p.m. More than 40 professional and amateur designers walk the catwalk showing off outrageous and unique designs made from recycled materials and found objects.

The high-style runway show highlights a full Trashion Fashion Week from the Sonoma Community Center.

“Barbie: Reclaimed & Reinvented” is a silent auction and exhibit featuring dozens of Barbie and friends dolls repurposed into works of recycled art. The opening reception is Thursday, April 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the show is up at the SCC through April 12.

On Sunday, April 7, it’s Dogs on the Catwalk, a parade of fashionable canines at 11 a.m. in SCC’s Secret Garden. All well-behaved pooches (and owners) are invited to participate and vie for prizes. Early registration is $25 by the April 5 deadline, or $40 for day-of-event drop-ins.

On Monday, April 8, at 7 p.m. “Trash Art for the Garden,” is a free seminar, sponsored by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners, for gardeners and curious DIY-ers.

The week peaks on Friday, April 12 with the Trashion Week ‘Wrap-Up Party & Craft Sale’ at the center from 5 to 7:30 p.m. This year’s Trashion outfits will be on exhibit, Runway Show winners will be announced and awarded, vendors of recycled crafts will be on-hand to sell upcycled art, and food, wine, and music will all be part of the Trashionista scene.

For event and ticket information contact Sonomacommunitycenter.org or 707.938.4626 x1.