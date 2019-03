Comedy at The Reel

Posted on March 29, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

At age 15, comic Bob Zany appeared on The Gong Show and was dragged off stage by a man dressed in drag as a nun. Welcome to show biz. A few years later, he topped Carrot Top in the semifinals of Star Search, and has since appeared in every state, and on most every talk show.

The veteran comedian stands-up on Friday, April 5. 8:30 p.m. Reel Fish Shop & Grill, 401 Grove, El Verano. Reelfishshop.com.