Give your business the stress test

Posted on March 30, 2019 by Jay Rooke

If you’re stressed out by your business, have you stress-tested your business?

Whaaaaat? If you’re working 24/7 and with each month there are more and more plates that you need to keep spinning, there’s a good chance that you might be focusing on the wrong building blocks.

If you’re not sure, here are some symptoms “bad” growth:

You work your butt off to try and grow the business, but every time you get close to a breakthrough, that boulder rolls all the way back down the hill again.

The business isn’t getting easier to run with time, and while every business has challenges, you keep working on the same problems, not new ones.

You haven’t taken a vacation or a day off in months, and you’re starting to physically and emotionally feel the impact of that grind.

You have your hand in every aspect of your business.

Revenue is inconsistent, and margins are even or declining.

In Episode 46 of my podcast Know Pain, Know Gain, I got to learn all about this business trap through talking with Pol Cousineau, founder of TheDigitalNavigator.com.

During our conversation, Pol said:

“My wife and I normally got to Peru for two to three weeks every year. There is no internet – it’s just not available. So I have to rely 100% on my team while I’m gone. And this leads me to prepare the documents that I use as project management tools, standard procedures, etc., and then when I come back, I’m like, what went well? What didn’t go well? And then those are areas of improvement in the business.”

How long could you walk away from your business before it broke down? Whatever your answer, what would have to change in order for you to double your number? What about quadruple it?

Now for you, it may not mean going into the Amazon for three weeks, right? But as a first test, let’s say you’re working seven days a week. What would happen if you didn’t work one or two of those days?

How can you make the business continue without you? (That might just mean getting a virtual assistant for an extra five hours and then building that trust.)

I think that you need that time away from the business to test the business. This is going to come from my CPA background – if you’re not able to leave the business and have the business function, what you created honestly is worth nothing because no one will ever buy it because it means that it’s not a business, it’s just a job. And that’s the real test to what you’re building.

So if you’re really building a business, this is your duty.

Rough, right? Where does that reality hit home for you? Where does it inspire you? We’ve all been there, so if this article brought up any pain points for you, the good news is that these problems can all be solved with a little bit of effort and intention. For more insights on building a business you can walk away from, listen to the rest of the episode at jayrooke.com/podcast, and leverage some of Pol’s free resources at TheDigitalNavigator.com.