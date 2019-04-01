Placing ‘climate crisis’ front and center

Posted on April 1, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

To keep pace with our changing times, the Sonoma Clean Power Board of Directors voted unanimously to update its Mission Statement. Sounding every bit the bi-product of a committee of elected officials, the old Mission Statement made good sense back in the naïve days when SCP was still an organizational toddler: Your public electricity provider for Sonoma & Mendocino Counties, providing cleaner energy at competitive rates and promoting local solutions to climate change.

In contrast, the new Mission Statement takes these inherent roles of the organization for granted: Sonoma Clean Power is turning the tide on the climate crisis, through bold ideas and practical programs.

This new Mission Statement evokes the core values that have made Sonoma Clean Power such a success. A subcommittee of the Board, led by Sonoma Mayor Amy Harrington and Fifth District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, drafted the new mission. They based their work on an extensive survey of board members, staff, and other stakeholders. Their key finding: Our mission matters. It’s the reason our people choose to work here. As a result, the new mission conveys all the energy of a well-educated and confident young adult, secure in its capabilities and optimistic they can make the world a better place.

We applaud Sonoma Clean Power for having the temerity to place the term “climate crisis” front and center, where we agree it belongs. We thank board members Harrington and Hopkins for their leadership, and look forward to the continuing success of Sonoma Clean Power.

— Tom Conlon, Sonoma