Small lots, big event

Posted on April 1, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Wine made by hand in such small lots that it might have come from the garage of some mad, wonderful genius? That’s the idea behind The Garagiste Wine Festival, a gathering of Northern California micro-producers on Saturday, April 13, in Sonoma.

“We have an extraordinary line-up of winemakers you may have never heard of — but who you will fall in love with,” promises festival co-founder Stewart McLennan.

The winemakers (1,500 cases or less) pour the wine, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sonoma Veterans Building, 126 First. St. W. $65-$115. Garagistefestival.com.