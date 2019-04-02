A $50k nonprofit ‘Landmark’

Posted on April 2, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Landmark Vineyards today announced $50,000 in awards to 10 nonprofit organizations through the Landmark Community Grants program.

The grants support projects and services in Sonoma Valley and Russian River Valley, two regions of Sonoma County where many Landmark employees live and work.

Since 2014, Landmark has donated over $250,000 to local organizations through grants and employee-directed donations. The organizations receiving grants this year were selected by a committee of employees who volunteer annually to identify worthy organizations that provide projects and services that directly benefit the local community.

The 10 organizations receiving a $5,000 grant today are:

1. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County – Recruiting & training youth advocates to represent foster youth.

2. Farm to Pantry – Gleaning program expansion to increase donations of fresh produce.

3. Forget Me Not Children’s Services – Project HOME: Gardening and nutrition education for at-risk youth.

4. LifeWorks of Sonoma County – El Puente/The Bridge teen counseling program.

5. La Luz Center – AVANCE program teaches parents how to be advocates in their children’s educations.

6. Sonoma County Trails Council – Provides first aid training and AED equipment for trail volunteers.

7. Sonoma Valley Education Foundation – Valley Vibes afterschool youth orchestra. 8. TLC Child and Family Services – Young adult transitional housing program.

9. Transcendence Theatre Company – “Soy Yo/It’s Me” self-empowerment workshops for youth.

10. Valley of the Moon Children’s Home Foundation – Dental program for youth in emergency foster care.

“We are deeply committed to supporting local efforts that are meaningful to our employees and that ensure Sonoma continues to prosper,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing for Landmark. “We are grateful to be supporting these incredible organizations this year which work diligently every day to support the needs of the community.”

Requests for a community grant are accepted annually in January. .