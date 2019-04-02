Community Health Fair set for April 13

Posted on April 2, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Community Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 at Altimira Middle School from 10am-1pm.

The annual event will promote health and wellness through the sharing of a broad range of resources. Participating partner organizations include social service agencies, health education, emergency preparedness, legal, law enforcement and more. Non-invasive health screenings will include body mass index, glucose, blood pressure and vision screenings. There is no cost to attend.

Participants will enjoy activities including a raffle, live entertainment, and food from El Coyote Taco Truck. The first 100 families will receive free emergency kits.

Participants include La Luz Center, Parent University, Sonoma Valley Hospital, 4Cs of Sonoma County, Sonoma Valley Unified School District, The Club at Maxwell, Valley of the Moon Lions Club and Vintage House.

For more information, please contact SVCHC by phone at 707-939-6070 Ext. 112, email at [email protected], or on Facebook by visiting Sonoma Valley Community Health Fair.