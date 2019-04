Cannabis enthusiasts welcome Mike Benziger

Posted on April 3, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Mike Benziger of GlenTucky Family Farm will be the featured speaker at the Sonoma Valley Cannabis Enthusiasts monthly meeting on April 9, 3 p.m. at HopMonk Sonoma.

Benziger will share his knowledge and history of the highest form of natural farming, biodynamic farming, from his experiences with grapes and now cannabis.

SVCE, with nearly 50 members, exists to promote Sonoma Valley’s distinctive and unique cannabis to residents of California and beyond.