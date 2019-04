Every little step they take…

Posted on April 4, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In a singularly sensational lead-up to Transcendence Theatre Company’s summer production of A Chorus Line, choreographer Jim Cooney leads a public dance class April 2 at the Hanna Boys Center Auditorium.

The free, bring-your-own hat event covered the choreography from One, the famous finale of the award-winning Broadway musical.

The outing included a Q and A visit with Amy Miller, director of the full show, running June 14 to June 30 on the outdoor stage at Jack London State Park in Glen Ellen.