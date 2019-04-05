Sonoma Film Fest wraps with awards night

The Sonoma International Film Festival is over, and the reviews are in. “In many ways, it was the best film festival ever,” said Festival Executive Director Kevin McNeely, who pointed to record attendance and the help of 300 invaluable volunteers.
The five-day fest culminated with an awards presentation and party on Sunday, March 31.
The 22nd annual event welcomed an unprecedented number of filmmakers. “(Over) 220 from 24 countries, the most we’ve ever hosted,” McNeely said. “Their movies introduced us to different languages, customs, and cultures, which is a testament to our diverse group of filmmakers.”
Highlights from the top curated festival included celebrity appearances and Q&A discussions with Julia Ormond (Actor), Rachael Taylor (Actor) and Allanah Zitserman (Producer) at the Opening Night Film, Ladies in Black, at the Sebastiani Theatre.
Chef Tyler Florence’s debut film Uncrushable, about the North Bay wildfires, screened at a special dinner created by Florence.
Jury Awards:
Best Documentary: The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
Best Animation: Lost and Found
Best Comedy: Destination F(#*%!)
Best Director: Julia Blue
Best Documentary–Honorable Mention: Charged
Best Documentary Short: Montage, The Great Film Composers & the Piano
Best Drama: Watch Room
Best Foreign: Restaurant from the Sky
Best Foreign Short: La Perdida (The Loss)
Best Foreign Short–Honorable Mention: Pinky Promise
Best U.S. Indie: Collision
Audience Awards:
Best Animated Short: Tweet-Tweet
Best Comedy Short: Destination F(#*%!)
Best Documentary Short: My Paintbrush Bites
Best Dramatic Short: Giltrude’s Dwelling
Best Foreign Short: La Perdida (The Loss)
Next year’s festival is set for March 25-29, 2020.