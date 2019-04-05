Sonoma Film Fest wraps with awards night

Posted on April 5, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma International Film Festival is over, and the reviews are in. “In many ways, it was the best film festival ever,” said Festival Executive Director Kevin McNeely, who pointed to record attendance and the help of 300 invaluable volunteers.

The five-day fest culminated with an awards presentation and party on Sunday, March 31.

The 22nd annual event welcomed an unprecedented number of filmmakers. “(Over) 220 from 24 countries, the most we’ve ever hosted,” McNeely said. “Their movies introduced us to different languages, customs, and cultures, which is a testament to our diverse group of filmmakers.”

Highlights from the top curated festival included celebrity appearances and Q&A discussions with Julia Ormond (Actor), Rachael Taylor (Actor) and Allanah Zitserman (Producer) at the Opening Night Film, Ladies in Black, at the Sebastiani Theatre.

Chef Tyler Florence’s debut film Uncrushable, about the North Bay wildfires, screened at a special dinner created by Florence.

Jury Awards:

Best Documentary: The Woman Who Loves Giraffes

Best Animation: Lost and Found

Best Comedy: Destination F(#*%!)

Best Director: Julia Blue

Best Documentary–Honorable Mention: Charged

Best Documentary Short: Montage, The Great Film Composers & the Piano

Best Drama: Watch Room

Best Foreign: Restaurant from the Sky

Best Foreign Short: La Perdida (The Loss)

Best Foreign Short–Honorable Mention: Pinky Promise

Best U.S. Indie: Collision

Audience Awards:

Best Animated Short: Tweet-Tweet

Best Comedy Short: Destination F(#*%!)

Best Documentary Short: My Paintbrush Bites

Best Dramatic Short: Giltrude’s Dwelling

Best Foreign Short: La Perdida (The Loss)

The A3 Audience Award for Best Documentary, which includes a $1,000 cash prize: The Woman Who Loves Giraffes

The Stolman Audience Award for Best American Independent Feature, which includes a $1,000 cash prize: July Rising

SIFF Audience Award for Best Foreign Feature, which includes a $1,000 cash prize: Balloon

Next year’s festival is set for March 25-29, 2020.