Sonoma High’s dance showcase

Posted on April 5, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Students rehearse for the annual Sonoma Valley High School Dance Showcase, a program choreographed and performed by teens in the school’s dance classes.

In all, some 75 students will participate, dancing to different songs and in various group sizes.

The show is Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in Golton Hall on the SVHS campus.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased beginning one hour before showtime.