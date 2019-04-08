Sun on the Street

Posted on April 8, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Now that spring is here, what are your favorite outdoor activities?

Mason Marino: “Soccer!”

Amanda Marino (mom): “Go to the beach, especially Dillon Beach. And Maverick (at right) likes to go to the park. He’s all about construction, the digger and the dump truck in the sand.

“My favorite thing to do is to take this beautiful dog for walks.”

— Tanner Walle

“Hike the Overlook Trail. I think Sonoma should have a lot more trails. I hope they open more.”

— Isaac Hernandez

Lindsey Stone (mom): “We like to ride our bikes.”

Weston Stone: “I like to go to water parks. And to the park. And I like to play baseball.”