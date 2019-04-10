Author, activist Peter Gabel

Posted on April 10, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, April 13: A discussion with Peter Gabel, a law academic, writer and associate editor of Tikkun Magazine, a Jewish critique of politics, culture, and society.

He founded the Institute for Labor and Mental Health in Oakland, is a former President of New College of California. Here, he outlines his latest book, The Desire for Mutual Recognition: Social Movements and the Dissolution of the False Self.

A progressive activist, Gaber was quoted by Slate as one of the Silicon Valley Socialists pushing a Tech Worker uprising.

Presented by the Praxis Peace Institute. 2 p.m. Free. Readers’ Books, 130 E. Napa St. E.