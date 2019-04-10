Democracy in the Fields

Posted on April 10, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Powerful photographs by photo-journalist Mimi Plumb document Democracy in the Fields: The Summer of 1975, a traveling exhibition at Sonoma’s Depot Park Museum through May 6. The show is an element of a new website two years in the making that, under the auspices of California Humanities, is a multi‐media album of photographs, audio clips and text.

Hosted by the Sonoma Valley Historical Society, with thanks to the Robert Koch Gallery. Saturdays and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. W.