Jazz at Vintage House

Posted on April 10, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Carlos Reyes made his debut on harp with the Oakland Symphony and his debut on the violin with the Oakland Youth Symphony at just 14 years of age. Decades later, he’s a jazz legend, breaking musical barriers as a master of guitar, bass, mandolin and keyboards.

From his home base in San Francisco, Reyes has toured the world. On April 14, he comes to Sonoma for a 3 p.m. concert. The show is a Vintage House, and co-presented by the Sonoma Jazz Society. Tickets are $25-$35.