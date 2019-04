Making way in the Springs

Posted on April 10, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Only the Lanning Structures sign (and a whole lot of junk) remains at 18010 Highway 12 in the Springs. The long-vacant property was razed to make way for a “container park” development from KS Mattson Partners.

Iterations of the plan have included shops, and a noodle shop from restaurateur Sondra Bernstein, within small, modular containers, along with a mini-plaza and four micro-units of affordable housing.