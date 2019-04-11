Earth’s big day

Posted on April 11, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Talk about a big party, the guest of honor is the Earth. Quarryhill Botanical Garden’s 12th annual Happy Earth Day celebration is a free activity-packed afternoon on Saturday, April 13.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the accent is on nature, conservation and fun. There’ll be a magic show, arts and crafts (slime!), and lion dancing, plus live animals, nature walks, a scavenger hunt, hands-on projects and more, all within the beautiful 25-acre preserve bursting with spring colors.

Free admission, but $10 per car parking fee. 12841 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen. Quarryhillbg.org.