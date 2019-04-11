Batter up!

Guest chef Sean Paxton is at the griddle for the April 14 Pancake Breakfast at Springs Community Hall, working in the still-new commercial kitchen of the revamped facility at 12365 Sonoma Highway.
A private chef and food writer specializing in beer, Paxton has traveled the world researching indigenous recipes and ingredients. “I’ve cooked all over the world,” he says, “now, I want to cook more here in my home town.”
To make a brunch that’s “not just good, but creative and different,” Paxton will source local farmers — even the local flour for he pancakes is fresh milled. The menu includes a fresh-veggie frittata, two kinds of scratch pancakes, and Paxton’s own Bloody Mary sausages, ground and seasoned (it’s a secret) for the occasion. “I want it to be special,” he says of the volunteer gig, ”to have everybody sit down and commune over a nice breakfast.”
9 to 11:30 a.m. $6-$15, kids under six are free.