Batter up!

Posted on April 11, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Guest chef Sean Paxton is at the griddle for the April 14 Pancake Breakfast at Springs Community Hall, working in the still-new commercial kitchen of the revamped facility at 12365 Sonoma Highway.

A private chef and food writer specializing in beer, Paxton has traveled the world researching indigenous recipes and ingredients. “I’ve cooked all over the world,” he says, “now, I want to cook more here in my home town.”

To make a brunch that’s “not just good, but creative and different,” Paxton will source local farmers — even the local flour for he pancakes is fresh milled. The menu includes a fresh-veggie frittata, two kinds of scratch pancakes, and Paxton’s own Bloody Mary sausages, ground and seasoned (it’s a secret) for the occasion. “I want it to be special,” he says of the volunteer gig, ”to have everybody sit down and commune over a nice breakfast.”

9 to 11:30 a.m. $6-$15, kids under six are free.