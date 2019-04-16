‘I’m an American. I just don’t have the right papers.’

Journalist and advocate Jose Antonio Vargas was born in the Philippines and raised in the United States, he admits, as an undocumented immigrant. He has since had a stellar career in journalism, including a Pulitzer Prize for reporting for the Washington Post, and as an author of the Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen.

“I am an America,” he says. “I just don’t have the right papers.”

Vargas comes to Sonoma for a free community event on Friday, May 3 at La Luz Center.

The event offers an opportunity for La Luz clients and community members to Vargas, known as perhaps the famous undocumented immigrant in America.

The evening reception starts at 6 p.m. with appetizers, beverages and a performance preview from Transcendence Origins—a group of local 12-18 year olds participating in a three-week Transcendence-La Luz workshop creating original performance works that center on social justice.

At 7:30, Vargas will take the Booker Hall stage to share what it means to not be at home in America.

The first 50 people who register for the event will receive a free copy of his Vargas’ book.

La Luz Center, Booker Hall, 17560 Greger Street, Sonoma. Register at BIT.LY/VARGASLLC19.