Thirty-two Sonoma Valley teens are ‘Work Ready’

Posted on April 16, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The smiles were plentiful and with good reason as Becky Jo Peterson, Teen Services Sonoma Executive Director, welcomed teens, family members, staff, board members and friends to celebrate the accomplishment of 32 amazing teens.

The event was held Friday, April 12 at the Krug Event Center, Best Western Sonoma Valley Inn.

Over the past five weeks, the young adults diligently participated in a series of after-school workshops to learn the skills needed for securing their first jobs. They gained self-confidence; learned about the application and hiring process, money management, and customer service; completed their first resumes; and participated in interviews with local business professionals.

TSS Program Director Francesca Fifis and Ready to Work Manager Jennifer Blackwood each congratulated each graduate, reminding them that the skills they have learned will open doors and provide opportunities for them to aim high.

Ready to Work Certificates were then handed out to each of the graduates from Sonoma Valley and Creekside High Schools to rounds of applause – followed, of course, by cake and cookies prepared by the Lovin’ Oven – one of Teen Service’s social enterprises.

Congratulations go to: Naomi Aho, Marisol Aparicio, Natalie Arguello, Laura Benitez, Alaery Carmona, Armando Cazares, Christian Cazares, Aurora Claris, Noe Contreras, Maria Garcia, Sophia Girguis, Dani Grippi, Brianna Guitierez, Juliana Guiterrez, Lily Hamilton, Diana Hernandez, Ramses Hernandez, Annabelle Hunter, Leo Inigues, Armella Irakoze, Breanna Knierim, Nathan Lopez, Edwin Martin, Janette Martinez, Abel Morales, Kapono Myer, Karla Perez, Adal Ramirez, Jazmin Rodriguez, Tita Rodriguez, Victoria Santos, and Rocio Sosa.

Each graduating teen has now been assigned a personal job coach who will work with them through the job search and placement processes and will continue to support them for the first 90 days of employment.