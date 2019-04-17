Troubled by political opinions of Sonoma developer

Posted on April 17, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

I recently learned about Ken and Stacy Mattson, who have bought many business and properties in Sonoma recently. I, and many others, find much of what we are learning quite troubling.

Everyone has a right to their own opinion and their own vote. But when you publicly, as Stacy Mattson has (in Facebook posts that are now hidden from public view), denounce marriage equality and express your disgust for it, you may find that is not well-received by the majority of Sonoma residents who are open-minded and supportive of equal rights for all.

And when your business partner and co-owner in some of the properties you’ve acquired (Cornerstone, Ramekins, and the General’s Daughter) is Tim LeFever – a man who politically and financially works toward eliminating rights for LGBTQ+ citizens and undermining women’s reproductive freedom – you’ll discover that many of us will think twice about where we choose to spend our money.

Yes, the Mattsons and LeFever have a right to these opinions and to take these actions; however, there are consequences. Sonomans are rather opinionated, and we speak with our voices and with our dollars. We won’t stand by silently for much of anything around here that we disagree with, and we fly the rainbow flag over City Hall to celebrate and support ALL our citizens.

— Carol Allison, Sonoma