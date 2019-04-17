I recently learned about Ken and Stacy Mattson, who have bought many business and properties in Sonoma recently. I, and many others, find much of what we are learning quite troubling.
Everyone has a right to their own opinion and their own vote. But when you publicly, as Stacy Mattson has (in Facebook posts that are now hidden from public view), denounce marriage equality and express your disgust for it, you may find that is not well-received by the majority of Sonoma residents who are open-minded and supportive of equal rights for all.
And when your business partner and co-owner in some of the properties you’ve acquired (Cornerstone, Ramekins, and the General’s Daughter) is Tim LeFever – a man who politically and financially works toward eliminating rights for LGBTQ+ citizens and undermining women’s reproductive freedom – you’ll discover that many of us will think twice about where we choose to spend our money.
Yes, the Mattsons and LeFever have a right to these opinions and to take these actions; however, there are consequences. Sonomans are rather opinionated, and we speak with our voices and with our dollars. We won’t stand by silently for much of anything around here that we disagree with, and we fly the rainbow flag over City Hall to celebrate and support ALL our citizens.
— Carol Allison, Sonoma
6 thoughts on “Troubled by political opinions of Sonoma developer”
Yes, I will choose where I spend my money.
I guess they’ll find out soon enough if they need to move out of Sonoma because their not welcomed here with their political and religious insane philosophy.
Fully agree with Carol’s sentiments. As the mother of a gay daughter, I need to know that she & her partner are welcome everywhere & will feel safe walking hand-in-hand. It is my biggest fear that harm may come to them simply for existing & sharing the love they have for each other. I never thought I might one day be concerned about them feeling unwelcome anywhere in Sonoma. I intend to continue to share the reasons why the money spent at these businesses may be used to take away hard earned human rights.
I would also like to shine a light on Mr. LeFever’s sentiments that school bullying is acceptable. His past attempts to make sure trans students in CA are made to feel unwelcome & ridiculed is beyond cruelty. I am grateful to the Sacramento voters that have twice rejected his hate-filled agenda as a Tea Party candidate to be their state representative. Sonomans & tourists alike need to vote with our dollars now & show the world that united we stand.
How they manage and run a businesses has nothing to do with their personal beliefs.
Freedom of religion is the first thing written in our bill of rights, if you believe something different from what the owners of these establishments believe, that’s your legal right. However, they aren’t discriminating who they hire and your behavior now labels you as someone who is by definition, a bigot. Congratulations. Way to show them for their closed mindedness.
Unless they’re running for office, the nature of their personal beliefs should have nothing to do with how they are treated by the people of Sonoma, either in their business capacities or as individuals. The question should only be whether their business practices and policies are actually discriminatory in violation of the law.
We as a community have no business acting as thought police for our neighbors. We should be able to disagree and still treat each other with respect. This is the basic foundation of a pluralistic society. If we start treating people as second-class citizens because we disagree with their views, where does it stop? The Mattsons and LeFever will probably survive despite losing a few patron, but where does this trend stop? Who is the next target? Do we start punishing people for wrongthink in order to purge our community of the impure? That is exactly the opposite of what the equality movement has sought to achieve.
It may currently be trendy to hate people holding different political opinions, but such trends shouldn’t dictate how we treat each other in a relatively small community. Moreover, if you’re advocating discrimination against people you don’t know because somebody said they believe in something you disagree with, you are no better than any other bigot. There is no moral superiority in bigotry, even if you think your beliefs are morally superior to those you target.
Our last time at Sonoma’s Best…was officially our ‘last time’ at Sonoma’s Best. Inclusion and Equality is where the World needs to be headed and we won’t get there tolerating exclusion driven by those like this in our community. Maybe the Mattson’s should author a new book…”How to ruin your businesses in 3 steps or less”. We’ve removed all our praise for Sonoma’s Best and General’s Daughter from all our social media. We will no longer participate in Pizza & Pinots given it’s location. Time will tell how they fare, but if they survive this, it will be without another cent from us.