Two Valley events with Senator Bill Dodd

Posted on April 17, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Monday, April 22: The Sonoma Valley Democrats welcome Senator Dodd for a district update, including his work on wildfire recovery and prevention, and the latest on the Sonoma Developmental Center. Free. 6 to 8 p.m. Springs Community Hall, 18627 Hwy. 12.

Friday, April 26: Dodd will host a Senior Issues Forum, a panel of experts discusses health care, fraud prevention, senior benefits and other important topics.

Participants include: Paul Dunaway, division director, Sonoma County Human Services, Adult and Aging Division; Frank Nelson, regional program manager, Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program; and law enforcement officials.

Free. 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage House Senior Center, 264 First Street, Sonoma