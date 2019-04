Two physicists walk into a bar…

Posted on April 19, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Thursday, April 25: Stand Up Science!

A night of comedy and intellectual exercise from veteran comic Shane Mauss, whose live laugh-and-learn review (much like his popular Here We Are podcast), combines stand-up routines with a dash of Ted-style talk from two scientists, capped by a panel discussion of audience questions.

8 p.m. $20. Sebastiani Theatre.