* cat not included

Posted on April 20, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Buena Vista Winery hosts the annual Pets Lifeline fundraiser Tailwags and Handbags on Friday, April 26. A luncheon with a stylish twist, the event combines fine food and wine with shopping, presenting an exquisite menu along with a silent auction of designer, vintage and one-of-a-kind handbags.

11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. $95. 18000 Old Winery Rd. 996.4577. Petslifeline.org. 996.4577.