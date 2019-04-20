Rugby champs have Wine Country flavor

Posted on April 20, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Though it’s called Napa Valley Rugby Club, the “Wine Thieves” have strong ties to Sonoma Valley with its founders being Kevin Brown, a local Realtor, and Paul Hughes of Hughes Family Builders.

Hughes was born and raised here, and in fact, was coached as a high school student in the ‘90s by Brown when made Sonoma home.

In its first year as a 501c3, Napa Valley Wine Thieves are on the road to Nationals with a solid win over Olympic Club of San Francisco (53-31) for the NorCal Division 3 Title. They compete next at the Pacific Coast Championship May 4 in Boise, Idaho.

Photo: Cat Smith