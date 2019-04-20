Rugby champs have Wine Country flavor

Though it’s called Napa Valley Rugby Club, the “Wine Thieves” have strong ties to Sonoma Valley with its founders being Kevin Brown, a local Realtor, and Paul Hughes of Hughes Family Builders.
Hughes was born and raised here, and in fact, was coached as a high school student in the ‘90s by Brown when made Sonoma home.
In its first year as a 501c3, Napa Valley Wine Thieves are on the road to Nationals with a solid win over Olympic Club of San Francisco (53-31) for the NorCal Division 3 Title. They compete next at the Pacific Coast Championship May 4 in Boise, Idaho.
Photo: Cat Smith