‘West’ opens — modern burger joint in the Springs

Posted on April 22, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Garrett Sathre, at left, and his crew at West Handmade Burgers, the long-anticipated Springs eatery moments before its opening this morning at 11:30.

Nearly three years in the making, Sathre and partner Nicole Benjamin have transformed the remains of old Taqueria Los Primos restaurant, at 18375 Sonoma Highway, into a bright, contemporary space.

The menu is focused on burgers (with custom ground meats), shakes and fries, with an emphasis on scratch cooking (even the ketchup) and local suppliers.

The very first customers were neighbors Amanda and Roman, who was soon to order a cheeseburger. Within minutes of opening, the place was packed. The posted hours are 11:30 – 10pm daily.