Sonoma Community Center goes ‘Mad’ for hats, tea

Posted on April 23, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Don’t be late for this very important date: Saturday afternoon, May 11, as Sonoma Community Center hosts The Mad Hatter Tea Party (…and Maddest Hat Contest!) on Saturday afternoon, May 11.

Tea will be served in the Center’s Secret Garden during a most Wonderland-ish period of 12:27 – 3:32 p.m.

In the tradition of the Center’s popular Chili Bowl Express Fundraiser, every Tea Party attendee will be able to pick out their own souvenir handmade ceramic cup provided by the Center’s Ceramics Department.

Guests will sample and enjoy various teas and beverages, small bites and desserts, as well as entertainment, activities, and some surprises at the party where anything goes.

Because this is a Mad Hatter event, participants are asked to arrive decked out in any original and outrageously decorated hat, cap, fedora, helmet, bonnet, bowler, chapeau, beret, sombrero – well you name it.

Prizes will be awarded for the most creative hats and one person will be crowned “The Mad Hatter” of the Tea Party.

For community members looking for assistance in their hat creations, the Center has invited Sonoma County based milliner artist from Gould Hat Designs, Jessica Jones, to teach a one-day Hat Decorating Workshop on Saturday, May 4.

Each student enrolled in the class will receive a free ticket to the Tea Party so that they can proudly exhibit their creations.

“I believe that accessibility to creative resources and teachers is just as important as providing the outlets for creative expression,” says the Center’s Creative Programs Manager, Eric Jackson. “And I think this Tea Party, made for individuals and families alike, is a beautiful example of this.”

Limited tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for youth. Registration is open for the May 4 Hat Decorating Workshop. 707.938.4626. sonomacommunitycenter.org