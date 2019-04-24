Call of the (nearly) Wild

Posted on April 24, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

As Jack London well knew, many a brilliant idea has been realized with aid of strong libation, pencil, and cocktail napkin. So it was one day at the Jack London Lodge saloon, when Jim Burch conceived the Jack London Yacht Club, christened himself Commodore and the saloon the JLYC clubhouse, and planned a race of 30 teeny boats (replicas of London’s famous Snark) down nearby Sonoma Creek.

After months of planning (and “planning”), the inaugural Jack to Jack Race shoves off on April 27, with festivities at Glen Ellen Bridge starting line and Jack London Village finish.

Festivities and music on both ends, blessing of the boats by Father Guido Sarducci, live coverage from on-ship cameras, and the hearty camaraderie born of great adventure.

Saturday, April 27. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jacklondonyachtclub.org.