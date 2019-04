Cinco de Mayo on the Plaza

Posted on April 24, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The family-centered fiesta that is Cinco de Mayo returns to Sonoma Plaza on Sunday, May 5.

Presented by La Luz as a celebration of culture and heritage, the free party features live and DJ music, mariachi, dancing and dance troupes, crafts and games for kids, plus lots of delicious, authentic food and drink from noon to 7 p.m. Sonoma Plaza.