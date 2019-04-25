Spring, and choral music, is in the air

Posted on April 25, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Valley of the Moon Chamber Ensemble’s annual Spring benefit concert, actually two shows, each to benefit the Sonoma Community Center, “embraces the diversity of style, yet singular underlying theme of love in its many forms,” says the ensemble’s Brian Sebastian.

The program, with works ranging from the Renaissance to the Romantic to the Contemporary, will be offered in a special evening concert at the SCC on Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m. and includes a reception with guest composer Bradley Ellingboe ($75). On Sunday, April 28, a matinee concert will be held at St Andrew Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. ($35). Sonomacommunitycenter.org. 707.938.4626.