Two fun family outings this weekend

Posted on April 26, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, April 27

Children’s Day at The Mission

A day of hands-on history at Sonoma’s Mission San Francisco, with wool spinning, basket weaving, candle making, butter churning and other jobs and skills from 1830’s life. $3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 114 E. Spain St.

Sunday, April 28

Family Adventure Day at Jack London Park

A free family-friendly and kid-focused adventure, combining nature and history. Naturalist-led walk (11 a.m.), activities at (noon to 2 p.m.) with Art Escape and an animal interaction station. Light snacks. $10 per vehicle parking. 2400 London Ranch Rd., Glen Ellen. Jacklondonpark.com