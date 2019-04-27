LGBTQ and natural law

Posted on April 27, 2019 by Fred Allebach

The Tim Lefever (Ken and Stacy Mattson investment associate) anti-gay crusade, and the Stacy Mattson anti-gay Facebook posts demonstrate to me a facile cultural prejudice (based on fire and brimstone Christianity) that ignores the facts and laws of nature.

Religious and cultural prejudices get to be human laws only in the sense that people proscribe what they think behavior should be. Human laws are not equivalent to the laws of nature, nor to the scientific and biological facts on the ground. The laws of nature merely describe what is. It would be absurd for a human law to proscribe the boiling point of water as 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

To the extent that human laws account for the laws of nature, for example with the greenhouse effects of too much carbon in the atmosphere, is smart, rational, and adaptive.

Law of nature: all species are born with a variety of sexual traits. These traits are on a spectrum and are expressed at a certain frequency. This is natural and why society has an LGBTQ cohort. Individuals with natural sexual variation, or of a certain skin color or ethnic stock, have natural rights to be who and what they are.

Natural law is updated through the scientific method, and as the scientific investigative process matures, laws become stronger and more refined. Sexual variation is a natural-law-level fact.

People can say that science itself is a relative cultural construct, and dismiss it the same way Trump Republicans dismiss anthropogenic climate change, as a liberal conspiracy theory. However, scientific laws are not merely a matter of opinion; they are proven. Opinions are for the realm of human laws (social constructs), and are a matter of cultural relativity. In reality, disputing scientific laws displays true ignorance, because these natural laws are not simply a matter of opinion.

I’ll say it again: The existence of LGBTQ people is the natural law expression of human biological variation.

Scientific laws describe processes that are not open to question. Genetics and sexual variation are as much facts as is the boiling point of water. The sexual variation that makes for the existence of the LGBTQ community in society, is based on natural law. This is the same for being born black or Latino. Cultures can make being LGBTQ and black illegal, and put in place discriminatory provisions, but these are human laws, which in this case, go against natural laws.

Therefore, there can be no “open-minded discussion” about the natural frequency of sexual variation if the proposition is to consider that a natural law is not a natural law, and that human laws should contradict natural laws. This would be akin to being open-minded to a proposition that a year is 403 days, or that the earth is the center of the solar system. It can’t be done, merely as a matter of accurate description. That’s science.

The question then becomes, how to combat willful ignorance? This is an important question. Mr. Lefever, is trying to impose willful ignorance on all of society through prejudicial human laws against the LGBTQ community. Calling out willful ignorance is the responsibility of all educated people, especially if such willful ignorance results in human activities as slavery, persecution, and genocide. These sorts of ignorant and cruel human behaviors are not able to be steered onto a level of open-minded discussion.

It is easy enough to see that human laws and cultural prejudices against the LGBTQ community could easily progress, and have progressed in some countries, to discrimination, incarceration, torture, and murder. Therefore, a willful ignorance against the natural law of sexual variation, that causes harm to innocent individuals and to whole classes of people, is evil, and needs to be stood up against at every turn.

The efforts of Mr. Lefever, to make the natural law of human sexual variation illegal, displays a high degree of ignorance and lack of education. The trajectory is to force a medieval fire and brimstone Christianity onto a modern world where natural laws are increasingly able to form the basis of human policy decisions.

The question of how to handle people like Lefever and the Mattsons, in the realm of human laws and social constructs, can best be summed up by the following quote from the I Ching.

“Even if only one inferior man is occupying a ruling position in a city, he is able to oppress superior men. Even a single passion still lurking in the heart has power to obscure reason. Passion and reason cannot exist side by side–therefore fight without quarter is necessary if the good is to prevail.

In a resolute struggle of the good against evil, there are, however, definite rules that must not be disregarded, if it is to succeed. First, resolution must be based on a union of strength and friendliness. Second, a compromise with evil is not possible; evil must under all circumstances be openly discredited. Nor must our own passions and shortcomings be glossed over. Third, the struggle must not be carried on directly by force. If evil is branded, it thinks of weapons, and if we do it the favor of fighting against it blow for blow, we lose in the end because thus we ourselves get entangled in hatred and passion. Therefore, it is important to begin at home, to be on guard in our own persons against the faults we have branded. In this way, finding no opponent, the sharp edges of the weapons of evil becomes dulled. For the same reasons we should not combat our own faults directly. As long as we wrestle with them, they continue victorious. Finally, the best way to fight evil is to make energetic progress in the good.”

Conclusion: there is no basis in natural law fact to assert LGBTQ people deserve to be discriminated against. Those who deny natural law are ignorant, and such ignorance cannot be abided. Intolerance based on ignorance, that is then folded into human law, cannot be abided. There is an efficacious way to be for the true and good, and this is laid out perfectly by the I Ching.

Further reading: Is Homosexuality Unnatural?, by Burton M. Leiser, from Leiser, Liberty, Justice, and Morals: Contemporary Values Conflicts 1986

