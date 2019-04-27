Sun on the Street: How much screen time?

Posted on April 27, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

About how much screen time do you average every day?

Tyler Coryel

“Well, my Xbox and iPad were taken away a couple years ago because of my bad behavior. So I get to play my mom and dad’s phone a little bit. I’m normally an outdoor person. I think screens can get kind of addicting.





Seth Dolonsky

“I would say four to five hours, counting TV, Youtube, a lot of it’s at night. Yeah, four to five is a lot.”

Lizbeth Figueroa

“I don’t really spend that much time on screens because I have a little baby. Right now I see a lot of little kids that use their phones and I don’t agree with that. They should spend more time outside. Playing around, learning.”

Susan Ramirez

“Probably the whole entire day, well, part of the day. I spend a lot of time on screens but I also like doing art.”

Sabine Albright

“Probably about two hours a day. I use some at school for studying, and outside of school I’m watching crafts or how to make stuff, and doing research.”

Zachary Albright

“We don’t have television at all. As far as my phone goes, I use it for business – I work as a personal chef – so I’m sending emails a lot. I don’t have a regular computer so I use it as my computer, typing menus and emails all day long. I’m not on social media.”