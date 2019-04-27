SV Museum opens ‘Modern|Contemporary’ show with Sunday reception

Posted on April 27, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art opens its new exhibition, Sonoma Modern | Contemporary with a reception on Sunday, April 28, from 3-5 pm.

The show “celebrates Sonoma’s rich and deep artistic tradition,” says Linda Keaton, SVMA’ss executive director, with “the work of 34 artists, and spans over 70 years of artistic legacy in Sonoma County.”

Sun cover story by Jackie Lee

The exhibition will feature historical, as well as contemporary artists who have lived and worked in Sonoma County. Works by Chester Arnold, Jane Baldwin, Fletcher Benton, David Best, Bernice Bing, Jim Callahan, Jay DeFeo, Charles Ginnever, Wally Hedrick, Robert Hudson, Alice Fellows, Marc Katano, Nicole Katano, Mary McChesney, Robert McChesney, Frances McCormack, Stanley Mouse, Bob Nugent, Deborah Oropallo, Hassel Smith, William T. Wiley, Franklin Williams, Douglas Fenn Wilson, and Dennis Ziemienski, among others.

