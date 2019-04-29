Cinco de Mayo on Sonoma Plaza

Posted on April 29, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The family-centered fiesta that is Cinco de Mayo returns to Sonoma Plaza on Sunday, May 5.

Presented by La Luz as a celebration of culture and heritage, the free party features live and DJ music, mariachi, dancing and dance troupes, crafts and games for kids, plus lots of delicious, authentic food and drink from noon to 7 p.m. Sonoma Plaza.

This year’s theme is, Fiesta for Education. Event proceeds will go to the La Luz Center scholarship fund for eligible SVHS graduating seniors.

Featured entertainment will consist of traditional and colorful Ballet Folklorico Quetzalen. “Mariachi will romantic and joyful music that spotlights our collective passion for the Mexican-American culture.”

The evening will end with a baile (dance) with music by Banda Valle Alegre.

Hosting will be Masters of Ceremony Neil Pacheco from What’s Cookin’ Sonoma County and Vianey Saligan La Chica Dinamita, both from La Morenita FM a local online radio station.

For the first time Sonoma’s Impala Car Club will join in on the celebration to showcase unique classic cars. A “cantina garden” will offer kegs of Lagunitas Brewing Company beers.

Sal Chavez, of Puente International, will be mixing his famous tequila-based Palomas. There will be a A Kids Zone featuring mobile video game truck, crafts and games.

On the menu: El Brinquito (famous for its barbecued chickens) will sell gorditas; Tacos La Chencha will serve tacos and elotes— boiled and grilled corn on the cob, topped with crumbly Cotija cheeses. Others will serve huaraches and ceviche de camaron (shrimp), enchiladas Michoacanas of chicken and rice, tacos dorados, and various fresh fruit salads, aguas frescas, and chicharrones made by Sonoma Valley High School students.

This big community cultural festival is a lively Sonoma tradition. Cinco de Mayo has become a vibrant Mexican and American celebration where family and friends come together to commemorate the day and share good food, entertainment and the spirit of community.

The day also marks the launch of an outreach effort to support the Census 2020 campaign, To Resist We Must Exist.

“Although Census Day isn’t until April 1, 2020, we want to begin to promote the importance of participating in the Census survey,” said Angie Sanchez, La Luz Center’s community engagement manager. “As a trusted organization in our community we feel it is our duty to educate and engage the community in what we know to be the most inclusive civic activity in our country regardless of your immigration status.”

Event sponsors include: City of Sonoma Sonoma County Community Investment Grant Redwood Credit Union Lagunitas Brewing Company HYPE Print Lab Sai Dental Care Sonoma Mission Gardens Sonoma Impalas Car Club Paz Landscaping Puente Internacional La Morenita FM Radio.

The day itself is a holiday full of rich Mexican history and pride. It commemorates the Mexican Army’s momentous triumph over the Napoleon III’s army on May 5,1862 at the battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican war (1861-1867).