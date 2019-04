Return of the Tuesday Night Farmers Market

Posted on April 29, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Valley of The Moon Certified Farmers Market kicks off its Tuesday Night season on May 7 as local farmers, artisans, foodsmiths, musicians and culinary entrepreneurs gather on Sonoma Plaza.

The bounty will become lusher as the summer harvest phases in, but still plenty to choose from (then again, Kettle Corn is always in season). Picknicking welcomed. 5 p.m. to dusk. Through September.