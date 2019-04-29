SV Hospital receives acute stroke care certification

Posted on April 29, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Hospital has received Acute Stroke Ready certification from the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ).

Certification is given to hospitals that meet high standards of care for the initial treatment of stroke patients when quick action and proper medication can save lives and limit the long-term disabling effects of a stroke.

Stroke is the fifth major cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

In treating strokes, time to care is critical.

As a Acute Stroke Ready Hospital, SVH is now certified to provide immediate care for strokes, including life-saving medications, and then transport the patient to a primary or comprehensive stroke center.

“Stroke certification is part of our commitment to provide the highest quality of care to our community,” said Kelly Mather, CEO. “We know there is a short window of just a few hours that are critical in treating strokes, and patients who believe they have had a stroke can access that care in our Emergency Department at any time of the day or night.”

In earning certification as an Acute Stroke Ready hospital, SVH successfully completed an on-site evaluation by CIHQ and demonstrated compliance with national standards for assessing and providing effective care for stoke patients.

Criteria included: Having a dedicated stroke-focused program that follows American Heart Association/American Stroke Association protocols when facing a patient with possible stroke or stroke symptoms, and ensuring that a qualified practitioner assesses a suspected stroke patient within 15 minutes of arrival; providing access to an experienced neurologist within 20 minutes if necessary; and established transfer protocols to quickly move stroke patients to a Primary Stroke Center or Comprehensive Stroke Center when required.

As part of its stroke program, SVH works closely with UCSF Health neurologists who assist in quality oversight through a medical directorship and provide telemedicine consultation when needed to help diagnose and treat patients exhibiting stroke symptoms.

For more information about strokes and stroke symptoms, visit our website at svh.com/strokeready