Free outdoor reading by visiting authors

Posted on April 30, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The three-day Sonoma Authors Festival includes a free outdoor reading on Saturday, May 4 with historian Jon Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential biographer (above), and Billy Collins, a former U.S. Poet Laureate.

5 to 7:30 p.m. on Sonoma Plaza. Limited unreserved seating; blankets, lawn seating and picnics welcome. Svauthorsfest.org.