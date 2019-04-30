Walking to Pluto

Posted on April 30, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Walk the solar system, and yes, Pluto is optional.

Astronomy Day Planet Walk Hike, Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

The trail has markers for each planet, in scale to their positions in the heavens.

Along the way, park docents speak about each planet in our solar system, with chances to view local wildflowers along the way.

The hike come with passports booklets, and all participants will receive a stamp for each planet you reach.

There will be two different options for this hike: 1, travel along Meadow trail to Brushy Peaks until you reach Uranus, then head back on Hillside trail. This is a 2 mile loop with 250 ft elevation gain.

Option 2, the full Planet Walk Loop to Pluto of 6.3 miles with a 1100 ft elevation gain traveling along Brushy Peaks to Grey Pine and back through Meadow.

$10, under 18 free. Parking fees apply. 2605 Adobe Canyon Rd. Kenwood. Sonomaecologycenter.org