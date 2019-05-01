How empowered women empower women

Posted on May 1, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Empowered Women Empower Women: How to Get Involved is the theme of a May 4 panel discussion convened by The Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women.

The event, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Library, is opportunity for women of all backgrounds to come together and learn from community leaders fighting to amplify women’s voices in Sonoma County.

Local women involved in public life and elected public officials, including Supervisor Susan Gorin and Santa Rosa Councilwoman Victoria Fleming, will discuss their careers, what caused them to seek election or appointment, including the challenges that they face and continue to face.

Also on the agenda: the implications of the 2018 election on women in politics, why so few women are involved in decision-making, the skills that women bring to making important public decisions, and opportunities.

Opportunities to serve on local boards, commissions, and committees, through appointment or election, will also be discussed. There will be time open for community members to create discussion topics and ask questions of the panel.